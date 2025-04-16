iPhone 16 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: How Are They Different?

Here is how the iPhone 16 Plus compares with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. | Image: Apple, Samsung

Customers looking for a flagship phone with a big display have options such as the iPhone 16 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. However, Google’s phone costs more than Apple and Samsung’s phones, narrowing the fight to that between the iPhone 16 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. Here is a quick comparison between the two smartphones.

iPhone 16 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Specifications

Display: The iPhone 16 Plus packs a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. However, the display is stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. It also uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Processor: The iPhone 16 Plus is Apple’s A18 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. While the iPhone 16 Plus runs iOS 18.4, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus offers the latest Android 15 experience.

Cameras: Apple’s iPhone 16 Plus houses a 48MP wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera on the back and a 12MP TrueDepth sensor. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus uses a combination of a 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera on the back. Its selfie camera uses a 12MP sensor.

Battery: While the iPhone 16 Plus packs a 4674mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus uses a 4900mAh battery. Both phones supports fast wired and wireless charging.

iPhone 16 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Prices in India