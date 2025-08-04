iPhone 16 Price Drops Below ₹71,000 Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch

Updated 4 August 2025 at 19:46 IST
The iPhone 16 is now available at a discounted price of ₹70,900, making it an appealing option for customers looking for a premium phone. Although unofficial, the discount comes ahead of the iPhone 17’s debut next month, which is also when Apple will officially drop the price by ₹10,000. While that would be a better time to get the iPhone 16, this deal on Reliance Digital is for those who cannot wait for over a month.
Reliance Digital is selling the iPhone 16 at a discounted price of ₹74,900. That is ₹5,000 less than the original price, but you can maximise your savings if you choose to pay using an eligible card. You are eligible for a flat cashback of ₹4,000 for upfront payments made using an ICICI Bank or SBI credit card. With this offer, the effective price of the iPhone 16 becomes ₹70,900.
If you have an old, used phone, you can use the exchange value of the device as a discount against the price of your new iPhone. The deal is available for both online and offline purchases, according to Reliance Digital.
Launched last year, the iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR, Dolby Vision, and 2000 nits peak brightness, though it maintains a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on iOS 18.4 with Apple Intelligence and offers seven years of software updates. It is already eligible for the latest iOS 18.6 update. The camera system includes a 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP front lens. Connectivity is via USB-C, and a customisable Action Button is included.
