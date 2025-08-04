iPhone 16 Price Drops Below ₹71,000 Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch

The iPhone 16 is now available at a discounted price of ₹70,900, making it an appealing option for customers looking for a premium phone. Although unofficial, the discount comes ahead of the iPhone 17’s debut next month, which is also when Apple will officially drop the price by ₹10,000. While that would be a better time to get the iPhone 16, this deal on Reliance Digital is for those who cannot wait for over a month.

iPhone 16 deal on Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is selling the iPhone 16 at a discounted price of ₹74,900. That is ₹5,000 less than the original price, but you can maximise your savings if you choose to pay using an eligible card. You are eligible for a flat cashback of ₹4,000 for upfront payments made using an ICICI Bank or SBI credit card. With this offer, the effective price of the iPhone 16 becomes ₹70,900.

If you have an old, used phone, you can use the exchange value of the device as a discount against the price of your new iPhone. The deal is available for both online and offline purchases, according to Reliance Digital.

iPhone 16 specifications