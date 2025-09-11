iPhone 16 Pro Max for Under ₹90,000: Flipkart Announces Big Billion Days Sale Offer

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 Pro Max is sending the internet into a frenzy. While the jury is still out on the company’s latest design approach for its top-end iPhone, many are just startled by the fact that the new 2TB option of the Pro Max costs a whopping ₹2,29,900. That is simply exorbitant for several people who want a big-screened iPhone. But they have an alternative. Last year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max is set to go on sale for less than ₹90,000, marking the biggest drop in its price.

Flipkart has revealed that it will sell the base variant of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, originally priced at ₹1,44,900, at the lowest price during the Big Billion Days sale, which kicks off on September 23. While an exact price is not available, the e-commerce company has claimed a deal that brings down the device’s price to under ₹90,000. That represents a discount of more than ₹55,000 on the launch price and ₹48,000 on the current price on Flipkart.

Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro, which was launched alongside the Pro Max for a starting price of ₹1,19,900, will be available for ₹69,999 during the festive season sale. Flipkart’s current price on this model is ₹1,12,900, but customers will see a discount of over ₹42,900 on September 23, when the Big Billion Days sale starts.

The higher storage variants of both iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro will also see steep discounts, but their exact sale prices have not been revealed yet.

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series comes with significant price hikes across models, largely influenced by the tariffs levied by the American government. Although CEO Tim Cook secured immunity from US President Donald Trump, the price revision could provide the company with some buffer should the current agreement over tariffs fall apart in future.