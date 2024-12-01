iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications Compared

Two of the most popular premium smartphones available currently are the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Although they operate on different mobile platforms, they are both favoured by customers willing to spend over a lakh on their next smartphone. Below is a side-by-side comparison of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications

Display: The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate, but offers HDR10+ and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

Processor: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is powered by the Apple A18 Pro chipset, which includes a six-core CPU and a six-core GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and offers storage options up to 1TB. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra utilises the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and also offers 1TB of internal storage. Neither device supports external storage.

Cameras: The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 48MP main camera, a 12MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera, alongside a 12MP selfie camera. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a 200MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera, with a 12MP selfie camera as well.

Battery: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is equipped with a 4,685mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a larger 5,000mAh battery.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price