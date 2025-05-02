sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 2nd 2025, 17:50 IST

iPhone 16 Pro Now Available With ₹10,000 Discount: Check Out the Deal

Customers interested in buying the iPhone 16 Pro, the second-most-expensive device from Apple’s last year’s lineup, can check out this deal.

Reported by: Republic World
iphone
The iPhone 16 Pro is available at a discounted price. | Image: Apple

The iPhone 16 Pro is currently down to its lowest price online. Launched in India in September last year, the iPhone 16 Pro comes with three high-grade cameras, an OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate, a new Camera Control, and an Action Button. Customers interested in buying the second-most-expensive device from Apple’s last year’s lineup can check out this deal.

iPhone 16 Pro deal on Flipkart

Flipkart has listed the iPhone 16 Pro at ₹1,09,900, down from the original price of ₹1,19,900. The ₹10,000 discount does not require customers to use a card, but if they do, they can get additional offers. For instance, Flipkart will give 5 per cent unlimited cashback on purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The discount applies to all storage models and colour options on Flipkart.

iPhone 16 Pro specifications

Display: The iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The display uses Ceramic Shield Glass (2024 Gen) for protection.

Processor: Apple’s top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max is powered by the company’s A18 Pro chip, featuring six cores and 8GB RAM support. It runs iOS 18.4.1 and supports Apple Intelligence features.

Cameras: The iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a 48MP wide camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) and dual-pixel PDAF on its rear system, which also has a 12MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a 48MP ultrawide camera.

Battery: Apple has equipped the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a 4685mAh battery with fast charging support for wired and wireless mechanisms, such as MagSafe.

Published May 2nd 2025, 17:50 IST