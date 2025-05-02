iPhone 16 Pro Now Available With ₹10,000 Discount: Check Out the Deal

Updated May 2nd 2025, 17:50 IST
The iPhone 16 Pro is currently down to its lowest price online. Launched in India in September last year, the iPhone 16 Pro comes with three high-grade cameras, an OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate, a new Camera Control, and an Action Button. Customers interested in buying the second-most-expensive device from Apple’s last year’s lineup can check out this deal.
Flipkart has listed the iPhone 16 Pro at ₹1,09,900, down from the original price of ₹1,19,900. The ₹10,000 discount does not require customers to use a card, but if they do, they can get additional offers. For instance, Flipkart will give 5 per cent unlimited cashback on purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The discount applies to all storage models and colour options on Flipkart.
Display: The iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The display uses Ceramic Shield Glass (2024 Gen) for protection.
Processor: Apple’s top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max is powered by the company’s A18 Pro chip, featuring six cores and 8GB RAM support. It runs iOS 18.4.1 and supports Apple Intelligence features.
Cameras: The iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a 48MP wide camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) and dual-pixel PDAF on its rear system, which also has a 12MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a 48MP ultrawide camera.
Battery: Apple has equipped the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a 4685mAh battery with fast charging support for wired and wireless mechanisms, such as MagSafe.
