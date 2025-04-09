iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: How Do They Compare?

The iPhone 16 Pro and the Google Pixel 9 Pro are among the top choices for a smartphone above ₹1 lakh. Both phones offer a flagship smartphone experience, boasting sharp and smooth displays, fast processors, and cameras that even professionals prefer. But choosing one is a tough job, especially when they cost roughly the same. Here is a quick comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro and the Google Pixel 9 Pro to help customers decide better.

iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Specifications

Display: Both the iPhone 16 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro have 6.3-inch displays, but their panels differ significantly. While the iPhone has a Super Retina XDR OLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits, the Pixel 9 Pro uses an OLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Both phones support Always-On Display functionality.

Processor: Powering the iPhone 16 Pro is Apple’s A18 Pro chip, paired with a 6-core GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and offers up to 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro uses the Google Tensor G4 chip, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Neither phone supports microSD card expandability, though.

Cameras: The iPhone 16 Pro packs a 48MP main camera, a 12MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera on the back. It also has a ToF LiDAR scanner next to these cameras. For selfies, the iPhone has a 12MP TrueDepth camera located inside the Dynamic Island. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro’s rear cameras include a 50MP wide sensor, a 48MP periscope telephoto sensor, and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. Its selfie camera uses a 48MP ultrawide sensor. All cameras support native video recording of up to 4K 60fps with HDR.

Battery: Apple’s Pro model has a 3582mAh battery with support for fast wired and wireless charging. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro has a 4700mAh battery, featuring support for fast charging with or without the cable.

iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Prices in India