iPhone 16 Sells at up to ₹13,000 Discount for Online Buyers

Customers looking for a new iPhone can consider the latest iPhone 16, currently selling at one of its lowest prices. Launched in September, the iPhone 16 is down to less than ₹67,000 in the online sale underway on Vijay Sales. The deal on the iPhone 16 includes a flat discount and a bank discount, meaning customers with an eligible credit card can get the maximum savings on the iPhone 16 purchase. Here is how the deal works.

iPhone 16 deal on Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales has listed the iPhone 16 at a discounted price of ₹70,900. That represents a discount of ₹9,000 on the iPhone 16’s original price. However, should a customer decide to pay for the iPhone 16 using a credit card from ICICI Bank, SBI, or Kotak Mahindra Bank, they can get an additional ₹4,000 off instantly. The final cart price for such customers would be ₹66,900 — the lowest price for the iPhone 16, which came out a little over three months back. The online shopping platform also allows customers to pay for the iPhone 16 in instalments without interest (no-cost EMI).

iPhone 16 specifications

Released in September, the iPhone 16 represents Apple's most budget-friendly option for experiencing Apple Intelligence. Users can engage with the revamped Siri, utilize AI to enhance their messaging and text composition, effortlessly edit photos to eliminate unwanted elements, and explore a fresh approach to the Notes app.