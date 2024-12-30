Published 19:51 IST, December 30th 2024
iPhone 16 Sells at up to ₹13,000 Discount for Online Buyers
Customers looking for a new iPhone can consider the latest iPhone 16, currently selling at one of its lowest prices. Launched in September, the iPhone 16 is down to less than ₹67,000 in the online sale underway on Vijay Sales. The deal on the iPhone 16 includes a flat discount and a bank discount, meaning customers with an eligible credit card can get the maximum savings on the iPhone 16 purchase. Here is how the deal works.
iPhone 16 deal on Vijay Sales
Vijay Sales has listed the iPhone 16 at a discounted price of ₹70,900. That represents a discount of ₹9,000 on the iPhone 16’s original price. However, should a customer decide to pay for the iPhone 16 using a credit card from ICICI Bank, SBI, or Kotak Mahindra Bank, they can get an additional ₹4,000 off instantly. The final cart price for such customers would be ₹66,900 — the lowest price for the iPhone 16, which came out a little over three months back. The online shopping platform also allows customers to pay for the iPhone 16 in instalments without interest (no-cost EMI).
iPhone 16 specifications
Released in September, the iPhone 16 represents Apple's most budget-friendly option for experiencing Apple Intelligence. Users can engage with the revamped Siri, utilize AI to enhance their messaging and text composition, effortlessly edit photos to eliminate unwanted elements, and explore a fresh approach to the Notes app.
In addition to its AI capabilities, the iPhone 16 is powered by the latest A18 chip, built on a 3nm process for improved performance and power efficiency. Apple asserts that the iPhone 16 swiftly loads graphics-heavy applications and games while enhancing multitasking capabilities. It features a 48MP Fusion Camera that excels in HDR and low-light scenarios, alongside a 12MP ultrawide sensor that also serves as a macro lens. The front camera is a 12MP unit, capable of shooting Dolby Vision videos in 4K at 60fps. The iPhone 16 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, featuring HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, with a peak brightness reaching 2,000 nits. It offers storage capacities of up to 512GB.
Updated 19:51 IST, December 30th 2024