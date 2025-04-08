iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Specifications, Prices in India Compared

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 is receiving a good response from customers, thanks to the new design and support for Apple Intelligence features. However, while the availability of Apple Intelligence and a few other minor upgrades set it apart from the previous generation, the iPhone 15 is still a decent buy, especially after the price drop. Customers planning to buy a new iPhone but confused between the two can refer to this comparison to decide better.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Specifications

Display: Both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 15 have the same display. They both use a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, featuring a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The only change is the protection level: the iPhone 16 has a second-generation Ceramic Shield glass, while the iPhone 15 has the first generation.

Processor: Performance is where the iPhone 16 beats the iPhone 15. While it has the latest Apple A18 chip, the iPhone 15 uses the three-year-old A16 Bionic chip. They both support the latest iOS 18.4 update. However, only the iPhone 16 offers Apple Intelligence features because of 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 has 6GB of RAM. They both have storage options of up to 512GB.

Cameras: The iPhone 16 and the iPhone 15 have the same cameras: a 48MP wide sensor with dual pixel PDAF and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 12MP ultrawide sensor with a field of view of 120 degrees. Their TrueDepth cameras are also the same, featuring a 12MP sensor with Dolby Vision HDR video recording.

Battery: Apple never reveals the battery capacity of its iPhones. However, teardowns have confirmed the iPhone 16 has a slightly bigger battery. It houses a 3561mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 has a 3349mAh battery. Both support fast wired and MagSafe charging.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Prices in India