iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications Compared

Apple and Samsung are in a long-standing rivalry in the premium smartphone market. While Apple’s latest iPhone 16 brings new features such as a Camera Control and an Action Button, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 brings camera improvements and better AI features. Both phones also cost the same, making it a little tough for customers to choose between the two. Here is a quick rundown of their specifications and prices that can help customers.

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications

Display: The iPhone 16 packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR 60Hz OLED display, featuring support for a resolution of 1179x2556 pixels, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. It uses a Ceramic Shield glass on top for protection. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 boasts a 6.2-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection.

Processor: Powering the iPhone 16 is Apple’s A18 chip, which is based on a 3nm process and has six cores. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Cameras: While the iPhone 16 has two cameras on the back, the Galaxy S25 offers three. On the iPhone 16’s back, there is a 48MP main sensor with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 12MP ultrawide camera with a field of view of 120 degrees. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 uses a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view. The iPhone 16 has a 12MP TrueDepth camera on its front, and so does the Galaxy S25, both offering 4K 60fps video recording capabilities.

Battery: While Apple does not reveal the battery capacity of iPhones, a teardown last year revealed the iPhone 16 packs a 3561mAh battery. It supports fast charging technology, claimed to fill 50 per cent of battery in 30 minutes. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 uses a 4000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Prices