iPhone 16e Available for Under ₹50,000 in Latest Online Deal

Apple’s entry-level iPhone 16e has dropped to its lowest price in a new online deal. Launched in February, the iPhone 16e replaced the iPhone SE lineup, offering a trimmed-down version of the iPhone 16. It uses an A18 chip to support Apple Intelligence features, has a USB-C port, and an Action Button—all for less than ₹50,000 now.

iPhone 16e offer on Amazon

Amazon has listed the iPhone 16e at a discounted price of ₹53,600 against the launch price of ₹59,900 for the version with 128GB of storage. While this is the highest flat discount, Amazon customers can sweeten the deal should they choose to use an eligible credit card for payment. According to Amazon’s website, you can receive an instant discount of ₹4,000 on paying via an ICICI Bank or SBI credit card. The effective price after this discount will be ₹49,600—the lowest for the iPhone 16e since its launch.

You also have the option to exchange an old, used phone to receive up to ₹49,100 as a discount towards the final cart price. However, the exchange value deeply relies on the brand and condition of your handset. For instance, if you have a 3rd-generation iPhone SE, Amazon quotes an estimated value of ₹12,100. Should you decide to choose the exchange offer, note that Amazon will levy certain charges, such as pickup fee, in the final cart price.

Should you buy it?

The iPhone 16e offers excellent value at this price point. Despite potential variations in trade-in offers based on the exchanged phone, the overall proposition remains attractive, allowing you to obtain the newest iPhone at one of the lowest prices.

iPhone 16e specifications

The iPhone 16e, introduced last year, stands as the most budget-friendly option in the iPhone 16 series, marking a notable upgrade from the iPhone SE line. It comes equipped with Apple Intelligence and the robust A18 chip, promising extended software support.

The device boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR10. However, its 60Hz refresh rate might deter some users, who may then look towards alternatives like the Google Pixel 9a. For photography, the iPhone 16e features a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera, housed within a display notch. Additional features include wireless charging (though not MagSafe compatible) and a USB-C port. The phone comes with iOS 18.4 pre-installed.