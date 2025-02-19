iPhone 16e Brings Apple Intelligence, A18 Chip to Apple's 4th Gen iPhone SE: Price in India

Apple has finally launched its fourth-generation entry-level iPhone, called iPhone 16e — a major departure from the company's previous ‘SE’ nomenclature. The new iPhone 16e uses the A18 chip, which debuted on the iPhone 16 series last year, in tandem with 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence, bringing features such as Image Playground, Genmoji, Writing Tools, and an improved Siri. The iPhone 16e also marks the debut of Apple's first cellular modem Apple C1, which could pave the way for the company to show Qualcomm's 5G modems the door.

iPhone 16e price in India

The iPhone 16e costs ₹59,900 for the 128GB model, ₹69,900 for the model with 256GB of storage, and ₹89,900 for the high-end 512GB storage variant. It comes in just two colours: Black and White. The pre-orders start at 6.30 pm on Friday, February 21, while the sale begins on February 28.

iPhone 16e specifications, features

Apple's cheapest iPhone in the last two years is a major upgrade over its predecessor, bringing top-of-the-line features such as Apple Intelligence, 5G, Emergency SOS, Find My via satellite and a performance on par with the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16e breaks away from the old ‘SE’ cycle to become a part of the regular iPhone 16 lineup, which was announced in September last year.

Powered by the A18 chip, the iPhone 16e is claimed to deliver “fast, smooth performance” with “incredible power efficiency.” It has a 6-core CPU, which is up to 80 per cent faster than the A13 Bionic on the iPhone 11, while the GPU has four cores for “stunning graphics.” Apple claims the iPhone 16e can handle AAA titles with hardware-accelerated ray tracing with ease. Apple's new iPhone also has a 16-core Neural Engine “optimised for large generative models” and can run machine learning (ML) models at up to 6 times faster speed than the A13 Bionic.