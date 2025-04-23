iPhone 16e Is a Hit — So Apple May Launch iPhone 17e in 2025

Apple’s affordable iPhone 16e, which replaced the iPhone SE series to become a part of last year’s flagship iPhone 16 lineup, has been a success. Even though the iPhone 16e falls short of a few features compared to its rivals like the Google Pixel 9a, the promise of Apple Intelligence and a flagship-level camera has appealed to customers. So much so that Apple is reportedly considering launching the successor, iPhone 17e, as early as next year.

According to Fixed Focus Digital, a China-based tipster whose previous leaks about the rebranding of Apple’s entry-level iPhone came true, has now said the iPhone 17e is expected in 2025. However, its launch may take place with a slight delay. The tipster claimed the iPhone 17e may arrive sometime in May, instead of February, when the iPhone 16e was launched. Apple is said to be nearing the trial production of the next ‘e’ model, with the tipster anticipating more successors in future.

The tipster did not share the iPhone 17e’s details, but it will likely pack a better chipset and more than one camera. The iPhone 16e uses the Apple A18 chip, which works in tandem with 8GB of RAM to offer Apple Intelligence features. The iPhone 16e has a single 48MP camera on the back and a 12MP snapper on the front. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display has a notch instead of Dynamic Island and is stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate. It also has an Action Button, which supports the Visual Intelligence feature, and a USB-C port at the bottom.