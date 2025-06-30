iPhone 16e Now Sells for Around ₹50,000—Check Details

iPhone 16e, which was launched earlier this year, is now selling at a discounted price of ₹50,290. Apple’s entry-level iPhone replaces the iPhone SE lineup to become closer to the regular iPhone series, featuring a high-end A18 chip to offer Apple Intelligence services. Originally priced at ₹59,900, the iPhone 16e can be purchased at a discount of over ₹9,000 on Croma. Here is how the deal works.

iPhone 16e deal on Croma

You can buy the iPhone 16e at a flat discount of ₹5,610. After this discount, the iPhone 16e’s price becomes ₹54,290 for the 128GB model. While you do not require a credit card or a particular payment mode to get this discount, you can use an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or Axis Bank credit card to shave off ₹4,000 additionally. The effective price after the cashback will be ₹50,290 — among the lowest prices for Apple’s low-cost iPhone.

iPhone 16e specifications