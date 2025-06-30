iPhone 16e Now Sells for Around ₹50,000—Check Details

Updated 30 June 2025 at 19:08 IST
iPhone 16e, which was launched earlier this year, is now selling at a discounted price of ₹50,290. Apple’s entry-level iPhone replaces the iPhone SE lineup to become closer to the regular iPhone series, featuring a high-end A18 chip to offer Apple Intelligence services. Originally priced at ₹59,900, the iPhone 16e can be purchased at a discount of over ₹9,000 on Croma. Here is how the deal works.
You can buy the iPhone 16e at a flat discount of ₹5,610. After this discount, the iPhone 16e’s price becomes ₹54,290 for the 128GB model. While you do not require a credit card or a particular payment mode to get this discount, you can use an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or Axis Bank credit card to shave off ₹4,000 additionally. The effective price after the cashback will be ₹50,290 — among the lowest prices for Apple’s low-cost iPhone.
Released in February as the most budget-friendly option in the iPhone 16 lineup, the iPhone 16e offers a significant upgrade from the iPhone SE series. It is equipped with Apple Intelligence, the powerful A18 chip, and extended software support. The device has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10, though some users might be discouraged by its 60Hz refresh rate and might prefer alternatives such as the Google Pixel 9a. It features a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera within a display notch. The iPhone 16e supports wireless charging (not MagSafe), includes a USB-C port, and runs iOS 18.4 by default.
Published 30 June 2025 at 19:08 IST