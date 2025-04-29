iPhone 16e Price Drops by Up to ₹3,901: Check Out the Deal

Apple’s entry-level iPhone 16e is currently down to one of the lowest prices online. Launched in February, the iPhone 16e is available at a discount of ₹3,901, which makes it a good deal, especially for customers upgrading from an iPhone SE 2 or an iPhone 11. However, there are caveats to the deal.

iPhone 16e deal

Flipkart has listed the iPhone 16e at a discounted price of ₹57,999, down from the original cost of ₹59,900. This represents a discount of ₹1,901. The additional discount of ₹2,000 will be available if a customer uses an eligible ICICI Bank credit card for the purchase. Alternatively, using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will offer a discount of ₹2,500 on the final cart price for the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 16e specifications

Apple's most affordable iPhone in the past two years represents a significant upgrade from its prior model, featuring cutting-edge capabilities like Apple Intelligence, 5G connectivity, Emergency SOS, and satellite-based Find My, all while matching the performance of the iPhone 16 series.

Equipped with the A18 chip, the iPhone 16e is said to provide “fast, smooth performance” alongside “incredible power efficiency.” It boasts a 6-core CPU that is up to 80 percent swifter than the A13 Bionic found in the iPhone 11, and its GPU features four cores for “stunning graphics.” According to Apple, the iPhone 16e can effortlessly manage AAA games with hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Additionally, it includes a 16-core Neural Engine that is "optimized for large generative models” and can process machine learning (ML) tasks at speeds up to six times faster than the A13 Bionic.