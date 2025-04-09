iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24: What's the Difference?

Apple recently launched the iPhone 16e, offering customers nearly the same experience as the flagship iPhone 16 for a lower price. But it has a few trade-offs, such as a single camera and a notched display, and they could potentially be dealbreakers for some customers. Samsung’s Galaxy S24, launched last year, comes across as an option for customers looking for alternatives. Here is a quick comparison between the Galaxy S24 and the iPhone 16e to help customers decide better.

iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications

Display: The iPhone 16e features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. The display uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on top. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 uses a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. However, it is stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 16e uses a Ceramic Shield glass for protection on top.

Processor: Powering the Samsung Galaxy S24 is the company’s Exynos 2400 processor with an Xclipse 940 GPU. The phone has up to 12GB of RAM along with 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e rocks the latest Apple A18 processor with the company’s 4-core GPU. The iPhone 16e has 8GB of RAM and offers up to 512GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes running Android 14-based One UI 6.1 but is upgradable to Android 15-based One UI 7. On the other hand, the iPhone 16e comes with the latest iOS 18.4 and will receive the upcoming iOS 19 update.

Cameras: Samsung’s Galaxy S24 has a 50MP main camera, assisted by a 10MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Its selfie camera houses a 12MP sensor with support for HDR and HDR10+ video recording. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e comes with a 48MP camera on the back and a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front, both offering support for Dolby Vision HDR recording with Spatial Audio.

Battery: The Galaxy S24 has a 4000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, whereas the iPhone 16e has a 4005mAh battery with fast charging support. Both phones also support wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 16e: Prices in India