iPhone 17: 10 Big Changes Coming to Apple’s 2025 iPhone

This is what the iPhone 17 series may look like. | Image: @ApplesClub/ X

Apple ’s upcoming iPhone is shaping up to be a major upgrade over previous models, if we go by the rumours. The iPhone 17 series is expected to feature a redesign, including an iPhone 17 Air that could replace the Plus model and arrive as Apple’s slimmest model by far. Rumours also suggest significant performance improvements, better camera capabilities, faster battery charging, and enhanced wireless connectivity.

Here are the 10 biggest changes coming to this year’s iPhone

Design: The iPhone 17 series is said to come with a dual-material body, combining glass on the lower portion and metal for the rest. Rumours suggest Apple could ditch titanium in favour of durable aluminium, which could also be used on the metallic plate that will surround the cameras on the iPhone 17. Some believe that the alleged combination of metal and glass will make the iPhone sturdier by reducing the amount of glass on the back and bringing down its weight compared to models with titanium frames.

Thickness: While the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be slimmer than every previous iPhone, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be thicker than the last generation, hinting at a larger battery. However, the device’s lighter weight could compensate for the increase in thickness.

Display: Apple is expected to standardise ProMotion Display across the models this year, swapping 60Hz screens on the non-Pro models with more fluid and smoother 120Hz displays. The Pro models may continue to come with 120Hz displays but with reinforcements for better protection. The iPhone 17 Pro models may come with an anti-reflective coating for enhanced scratch resistance and reduced reflections.

Telephoto Camera: The Pro models may swap the 12MP telephoto camera with a more advanced 48MP sensor for better clarity in zoomed-in shots. The optical zoom may still be 5x, but the new sensor may offer better low-light performance.

Front Camera: Apple may also upgrade the front camera, also known as a TrueDepth Camera, on the iPhone 17 series. Instead of a 12MP sensor, the next iPhone models may come with a 24MP sensor with a six-element lens for better image quality and clearer video calls.

Performance: The iPhone 17 series may use an A19 chip, while the Pro models may be equipped with an A19 Pro processor. Both new chips may deliver modest performance improvements, but an increase in the RAM capacity to 12GB in the Pro models may make a significant difference.

Cooling System: Apple may introduce a new cooling system on the next iPhone models to reduce system throttling under intense workloads, such as during gaming.

Charging: iPhone’s charging speeds have remained the same over the years, but this year’s models may see a bump. According to rumours, the iPhone 17 series may feature 35W fast wired charging and 7.5W reverse wireless charging for accessories.

Connectivity: While Apple’s first in-house cellular modem C1 is not expected inside the iPhone 17 series, Apple may use its first custom Wi-Fi 7 modem inside all four models.

Video Recording: The iPhone 17 series is expected to pack improved video recording capabilities, which could make vlogging more convenient.

iPhone 17 price