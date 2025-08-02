iPhone 17 Air Battery Life Could Be Disappointing, Suggests Metal Case Leak

The iPhone 17 Air could feature the shortest battery life ever seen on an iPhone- a concern that has been circulating ever since rumours began about Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet. Yes, it may be Apple’s slimmest ever iPhone, but that sleek body could come at the cost of battery life.

A recent leak by known tipster Majin Bu on X shows what is believed to be the battery pack for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. The image reveals an L-shaped battery with a metal cover, much like the one used in the iPhone 16 Pro to help manage heat.

But the big news? The battery could be just 2,900 mAh, which is smaller than many recent iPhones. The reason for this drop in capacity seems to be the iPhone 17 Air’s ultra-thin 5.5mm body, making it potentially the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever made.

While Apple fans may love the lightweight design, it’s raised some concerns about how long the phone will last on a single charge. According to internal tests, only about 60 to 70% of users might make it through a full day without needing a recharge. That’s lower than the 80 to 90% average on other iPhone models.

Apple’s Fix? Smarter Software, and a Battery Case

To help users stretch their battery life, Apple is expected to introduce a new “Adaptive Power Mode” in iOS 26. This feature will limit background activity to squeeze out more usage from a single charge.

Also in the works is an optional battery case with a built-in power pack. Though it will be sold separately, the case could give users a few extra hours of runtime- ideal for heavy users or those on the go.

Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Air’s battery might also be removable, according to Majin Bu’s post, though it’s unclear if this will be user-friendly or just for service purposes.

The Upside: A19 Chip to the Rescue?