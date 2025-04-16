iPhone 17 Air Launch Likely in September: 5 Key Things to Expect

Apple is widely expected to introduce a new iPhone model this year. Rumours are rife that the company will swap the Plus model with a new Air model, which could mark a significant leap in the company’s iPhone portfolio. The iPhone 17 Air could be Apple’s thinnest smartphone by far, and its sleek profile may determine major changes to the overall design. Here are the five key things interested buyers should know about the iPhone 17 Air.

Ultra-thin design

According to reports, the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.4mm thick, making it significantly slimmer than previous models. For instance, the latest iPhone 16e measures 7.8mm, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.3mm thick. The thin body will be achieved by removing the ultrawide camera and optimising the internal components to occupy less space.

Single camera

The biggest tradeoff of a slim design will be fewer cameras on the iPhone 17 Air. According to leaks, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a single 48MP rear camera stacked in a horizontal camera bar, which may look similar to the visor that previous Pixel phones have had. This camera, however, will offer the same photography capabilities as the main camera on other iPhone 17 series models.

ProMotion Display

Apple will likely equip the iPhone 17 Air with a ProMotion Display, which offers an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. According to leaks, the iPhone 17 Air will pack a 6.6-inch display, featuring an LTPO panel that saves battery by lowering the refresh rate based on the content. The ProMotion Display also brings Always-On Display support — a first for a non-Pro iPhone.

A19 chip

Apple’s next iPhone series will likely use the A19 series chips. While the Pro models will rock the A19 Pro variant, the iPhone 17 Air, along with the standard iPhone 17, will be powered by an A19 chip. This chip is expected to bring better performance and higher power efficiency. The iPhone 17 Air is also expected to use the company’s in-house C1 model, supporting Wi-Fi 7 for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity.

Competitive pricing