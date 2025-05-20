iPhone 17 Air Rumour Roundup: 5.5mm Ultra-Thin Body, 6.6-inch Display, A19 Chip, 48MP Camera, and More Expected

Apple is said to unleash a revolutionary iPhone redesign - one that will bring the iPhone technology packaged in a sleek and slender body. The Cupertino-major is readying a phone codenamed iPhone 17 Air with the thinnest and sleekest body ever seen in an iPhone. It will land in September 2025.

With whispers of a 5.5mm body, 6.6-inch ProMotion display, and single 48MP rear camera, this could be the boldest iPhone design leap since the iPhone X. Here is what we have so far, broken down for Apple fans, spec nerds, and future upgradees alike.

Ultra-Slim Design: iPhone Leans on iPad Pro Thinness

Arriving with a 5.5mm thick body, the iPhone 17 Air allegedly outsizes all iPhones to date and even keeps pace with the iPad Pro for slimness. To compare, the iPhone 16 Pro measures 8.25mm. The dummy units report a dramatic overhaul, including a horizontal rear camera bar, a slim speaker grille with only two holes on each side of the port, and MagSafe charging. The phone will likely have a titanium-aluminium hybrid design with the Apple logo in the centre under a "glass section"

The camera: 48MP Back, 24MP Front

To fit into its super-skinny frame, the iPhone 17 Air is reported to feature just a single-camera 48MP rear camera, perhaps in a horizontal camera bar. For selfies and FaceTime, a 24MP front camera is in the works - a massive jump from today's 12MP sensors.

Battery vs Thinness: The Great Trade-Off

Fewer spaces mean fewer cells. Initial rumours suggest the iPhone 17 Air could offer sufficient but shorter battery life, with internal testing suggesting 60–70% of users going an entire day. Apple, however, is rumoured to be developing a fashionable battery case for those who require more juice.

Core Specs: A19 Chip, Wi-Fi 7, and Apple's 5G Modem

The iPhone 17 Air will not be merely a looks thing, it'll have some serious innards including an A19 chip (non-Pro variant), 12GB RAM (same as iPhone 17 Pro), Apple C1 5G modem (sub-6GHz only, slower than Qualcomm), Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, 120Hz ProMotion LTPO OLED from Samsung, MagSafe, Action Button, and a Camera Control button.

Price and Positioning: High, but Not the Highest

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be replacing the iPhone 17 Plus in the range. The base price is said to be around Rs 79,900, which is above the standard iPhone 17, but below the Pro and Pro Max versions.

iPhone 17 Air Release Timeline: September 2025

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 Air in its fall annual keynote, along with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max. The release and pre-orders should then take place within weeks of the launch.

What's Next: Apple Eyes Larger Air in 2027