iPhone 17 Launch in Just Hours: The Real Upgrades That Should Matter to You

Apple iPhone 17 Launch: Apple’s big iPhone 17 launch which Apple has named “Awe Dropping” this year, is set to take place in justa few hours from now. The theme this year is “Awe Dropping”, but for many people, like you and me, the big question is – what meaningful upgrades are coming that will make a difference in daily use?

We go through all the rumours that have been around for months now and dive deep into the sea of speculations- some that appear too good to be true and many that actually make sense. Here’s a closer look at all the possible and big changes you should really care about.

The Display Boost We’ve Wanted For So Long

This one matters the most. The standard iPhone 17 is rumoured to finally match up with its Pro brethren by receiving a 120Hz ProMotion display. This means smoother scrolling on social media, more fluid animations, and better responsiveness for gaming. For many, this is the single biggest upgrade, since the regular models have been stuck at 60Hz for years now.

Battery: Android’s Strength Over iPhone

Just a few days back, we saw a Chinese tipster leak hint that Apple may finally be addressing one of the most common and biggest iPhone pain points: battery life. According to the report, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could cross the 5,000mAh mark, which is the largest battery ever in an iPhone. Other models are also tipped to get modest bumps, with efficiency gains from the new A19 chip and LTPO displays making the devices last longer between charges. If this turns out to be true, it could be one of the most practical upgrades of the year.

iPhone 17 Air: Apple’s Slimmest Ever

Replacing the Plus model, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to debut as the thinnest iPhone yet , rumours indicating it is as slim as 5.5mm. It is said to feature a large 6.6–6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion and run on the new A19 chip. It could come with a 48MP rear camera and 24MP front shooter, but a smaller battery of 2800mAh could be the trade-off.



iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Camera Gets Serious

For the camera lovers, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to carry the biggest camera changes: triple 48MP rear cameras with improved zoom and low-light performance, plus a new 24MP front camera. The Pro Max may also carry Apple’s Tetraprism telephoto lens, promising far sharper zoom shots than before.



Performance and Pricing

All models will run on the A19 chip, with 8GB RAM on the base models and up to 12GB on the Pro line. The Pro models could get A19 Pro Chip. The prices are expected to start at Rs 89,900 in India for the iPhone 17, and Rs 1,39,900 to Rs 1,64,990 for the Pro Max.



More Than Just iPhones

Alongside the phones, Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 3, possibly the first smartwatch with blood pressure monitoring, and the AirPods Pro 3, with deeper integration into Apple Intelligence features.