iPhone 17 Leaks Roundup: 120Hz ProMotion Display to 24MP Front Camera—Here’s All You Need to Know

iPhone 17 is expected to be a major upgrade over the iPhone 16, featuring a slimmer design, smoother display, better cameras, and faster performance. Leaks and rumours have suggested the iPhone 17 could help Apple bolster its position in the premium smartphone market amid a slump in demand and a downward trajectory for the overall industry. Apple’s upcoming innovation could reignite the demand for high-end phones, especially the iPhone, which has retained its top position for several years.

With a lot riding on it, the iPhone 17 becomes crucial for Apple. It would be the entry point for the series, consisting of four models in total. While the Pro models will focus more on unique designs and top-notch hardware as Apple’s attempt to woo content creators and gamers, the iPhone 17 will be pitched to the mass market as a better alternative to similarly priced Android phones from aggressive brands such as Vivo and Oppo. Whether the iPhone 17 delivers on expectations remains to be seen, but the leaked information about it paints a bright picture.

What to expect from the iPhone 17

Performance and battery

The iPhone 17 is expected to offer a slightly bigger battery, but what could steal the show is a faster charging technology. Apple could equip the standard iPhone models with 35W wired and 25W wireless charging support, making them on par with Android rivals from Samsung and Google. The increased power will allow room for Apple’s next A19 chip to deliver better multitasking results in tandem with iOS 26. Apple is expected to double down on Apple Intelligence features, with planned updates throughout this year, making a case for A19’s faster performance on even the standard iPhone model, even if it could retain 8GB of RAM.

Display and design

While the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could feature a significant redesign, the iPhone 17 might settle for indiscernible improvements in the design. Those include a slimmer body with less weight to promote compactness in a flagship-level smartphone. The vertical alignment of cameras may continue, as well. However, the iPhone 17 will offer a smoother 120Hz ProMotion display to make up for the lack of any meaningful design changes. This display technology has been exclusive to Pro models in recent years, but Apple could finally change the norm this year.

Cameras

Reports suggest the iPhone 17 could use the same 48MP main camera on the back, and the ultrawide camera could be upgraded to house a 48MP sensor instead of 12MP. This could mean higher clarity with more details in photos. The iPhone 17 could also use a 24MP front camera, ditching the 12MP sensor in a major revamp. As part of iOS 26 capabilities, the iPhone 17 will be capable of recording video from both front and rear cameras simultaneously.

When will the iPhone 17 launch?