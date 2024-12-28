iPhone 17 May Pack Upgraded Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

iPhone 17 may address one of the biggest concerns with Apple’s standard iPhone models. It may ditch the 60Hz display in favour of a high refresh rate display, which could be on par with the Pro models. A new report has claimed that next year’s entire iPhone lineup may switch to the ProMotion display technology, which has so far been available on Pro versions of the iPhone, as well as the iPad.

Tipster Digital Chat Station said in a post on Weibo — China’s equivalent to X (formerly Twitter) — that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim, or whatever Apple decides to call it, will feature a higher refresh rate. While the tipster did not share what exactly that refresh rate would be, the iPhone 17 duo will likely feature between 1 to 120Hz of refresh rate as part of the ProMotion Display technology. Apple’s display technology, which first debuted on the iPhone 13 Pro models in 2021.

At the same time, speculations are rife that Apple may cap the iPhone 17 display’s refresh rate at 90Hz instead. If this rumour holds any water, the next standard iPhone models may miss out on adaptive refresh rate. They would instead allow users to choose a refresh rate to adjust power consumption. However, the chances of a 90Hz display on the iPhone 17 are slim.