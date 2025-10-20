iPhone 17 Outsells Predecessor by 14% in Early China, US Sales, Research Firm Says

Apple's iPhone 17 series outperformed its predecessor in early sales in China and the United States, research firm Counterpoint said on Monday.

The newer models outsold the iPhone 16 series by 14% during their first 10 days of availability in the two countries, Counterpoint said in a report.

Sales of the base model iPhone 17 nearly doubled in China compared to the iPhone 16 during the same period, it added, with sales of the model rising 31% across the two markets.

“The base model iPhone 17 is very compelling to consumers, offering great value for money,” Senior Analyst Mengmeng Zhang said in the report.

"A better chip, improved display, higher base storage, selfie camera upgrade – all for the same price as last year's iPhone 16."