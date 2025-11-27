iPhone 17 Prices in India May Rise by Up to ₹7,000 as Supply Lags Behind Demand

The iPhone 17 is in high demand but the supply is low. | Image: Reuters

Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup is off to a stronger-than-expected start, and that early momentum may soon hit Indian buyers in the wallet. A new leak suggests that retail pricing in India could climb by up to ₹7,000 over the next quarter, driven by rising demand for the iPhone 17 models and tightening supply.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has indicated that Apple has yet to scale production to match current upgrade volumes. While global sales for the iPhone 17 range are described as “modestly higher” than internal forecasts, the real surge is coming from India, where shipment allocations are reportedly lower than demand.

Retailers across major metros have already reported longer wait times for select storage options, particularly in the graphite and purple finishes. Premium reseller chains say that supply for the iPhone 17 256GB and 512GB variants is the most constrained, while base models remain available more consistently.

If incoming stock continues to trail demand, market pricing in India, especially outside Apple’s own stores, may see a gradual upward correction, similar to what the channel witnessed during the early months of the iPhone 15 cycle. Parallel import pricing also tends to rise when domestic allocation tightens.

Advertisement

That means the 256GB model of the iPhone 17 could cost as high as ₹89,900 and the 512GB variant at ₹1,09,900, compared to their original prices of ₹82,900 and ₹1,02,900, respectively.

Why prices may move up

Several factors are converging:

Advertisement

Factor Impact Stronger-than-expected early upgrades Higher demand than forecast Supply chain output yet to scale Constrained stock through Q4 Older iPhone users upgrading faster Upgrade cycle accelerated ahead of projections Premium shift in Indian market Pro models outselling base variants

Analysts tracking Apple expect production expansion to begin later this quarter, but note that India may not receive a proportionate allocation in the first wave of ramp-up, especially with the holiday season kicking in the US — the company's biggest market.

Even if domestic pricing climbs temporarily, the expectation is that supply will normalise by late January.

What Indian buyers should know