iPhone 17 Pro Available With ₹5,000 Cashback on Apple Store

Apple is offering a limited-time instant cashback of ₹5,000 on the iPhone 17 Pro through its official online and offline stores. After the discount, the iPhone 17 Pro will effectively cost ₹1,29,900, compared to the original price of ₹1,34,900. According to the website, the offer is valid on purchases made using select credit cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank, and it can be combined with up to six months of no-cost EMI, making the flagship device more accessible for Indian customers during the festive season.​