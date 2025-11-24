Updated 24 November 2025 at 17:31 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Available With ₹5,000 Cashback on Apple Store
Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September earlier this year, setting the starting price at ₹1,34,900.
The iPhone 17 Pro is originally priced at ₹1,34,900. | Image: Pexels
Apple is offering a limited-time instant cashback of ₹5,000 on the iPhone 17 Pro through its official online and offline stores. After the discount, the iPhone 17 Pro will effectively cost ₹1,29,900, compared to the original price of ₹1,34,900. According to the website, the offer is valid on purchases made using select credit cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank, and it can be combined with up to six months of no-cost EMI, making the flagship device more accessible for Indian customers during the festive season.
Offer details and eligibility
- The ₹5,000 cashback applies to both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
- Customers must pay with eligible cards to receive the instant discount, and the cashback is shown at checkout or reflected in the effective price after payment.
- No-cost EMI up to 12 months is also available with most major banks when purchasing from Apple’s online store.
Other festive benefits
- Shoppers can exchange older devices for additional value, with trade-in bonuses applied on top of the bank cashback. The Apple Trade-In program offers credits as high as ₹64,000 depending on the device’s condition.
- The same ₹5,000 cashback offer is also valid at many authorised partners, including well-known national chains and “India iStore” locations, making it widely accessible across the country. However, customers should check if the offer is available at a third-party location at the time of purchase.
How to claim the offer
- Visit the Apple India online store or a participating retailer.
- Choose your preferred iPhone 17 Pro variant.
- Pay using an eligible credit card for instant cashback.
- Opt for no-cost EMI or exchange if available for added savings.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 24 November 2025 at 17:31 IST