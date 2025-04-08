iPhone 17 Pro Camera Expected to Offer New Exclusive Feature

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro, expected later this year, could be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 16 Pro. While it will likely not receive a complete rear redesign, contrary to previous reports, its camera bump may look different than before. A new report now claims changes are also expected in the features of the Camera app on the Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro duo may exclusively offer simultaneous video recording from rear and front cameras — a move that vloggers and creators may appreciate.

According to Jon Prosser, who has a good track record for Apple-related leaks, the Camera app in the iOS 19 update for the Pro models offers the ability to record videos from both front and rear cameras at once. Apple has never offered dual video recording through the native camera app, although several third-party apps can do that without a hiccup.

The mockup video he shared shows him inside a FaceTime-style window on the top, while a video of a black cat being recorded on the iPhone Pro’s new camera app. It looks similar to how FaceTime calls look, so maybe users will not feel alienated by new changes to the Camera app, expected as part of the iOS 19 update.

While it is unclear why the dual-camera video recording will work only on the Pro models, 9to5Google says it could be due to the capabilities of the A19 Pro chip. Apple is expected to upgrade to faster and more power-efficient chips on the Pro models this year.