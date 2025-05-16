iPhone 17 Series to Launch This September: Major Redesign, New ‘Air’ Model, and India Pricing Details

Every year, long before Apple even sends out invites, the buzz around its next iPhone begins to build, not just among tech enthusiasts, but also across social media, leaks forums, and coffee shop conversations. Though constant speculation about what each new model might bring drives much of this interest, the company's strong brand presence also helps. Early leaks and reports are already shaping expectations with the iPhone 17 series anticipated this September, particularly with mention of a redesigned model and a new addition to the range. Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 17 lineup this September. The upcoming series will reportedly introduce a slimmer design, upgraded internals, and an all-new addition - the iPhone 17 Air, which is being touted as one of the thinnest iPhones yet.

Expect Four Models This Year: Meet the New iPhone 17 Air

For 2025, Apple is said to be expanding its flagship lineup with four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Air - a brand-new entrant positioned as a lightweight, slim alternative to the standard lineup. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to replace the "Plus" model, offering a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a single rear camera, and powered by Apple's next-gen A19 chip. The focus seems to be on portability, making it ideal for users who want premium performance without the bulk.

Design and Performance Boosts

Leaks point to notable changes in the design philosophy across the lineup, including thinner bodies and refined rear panels. Apple is also expected to upgrade the display tech, improve camera systems, and introduce faster chipsets across all variants. The Pro models will likely retain their triple-camera arrays and advanced features, while the standard iPhone 17 could see improved efficiency and display brightness. The iPhone 17 Air stands out with its ultra-slim profile - possibly the thinnest iPhone ever.

Global Pricing

Expected India pricing: Starting around Rs 89,900, going up to Rs 1,64,900 for the Pro Max.

Expected US pricing: Base models could begin at $899, with higher-end versions crossing $1,599.

Expected Dubai pricing: Starting near AED 3,799, with premium models to go beyond AED 8,000.

Why the iPhone 17 Series Matters