iPhone 17 Set for Big Overhaul With iOS 19: 5 Big Changes Coming

Apple’s next iPhone lineup may combine software and hardware upgrades to introduce one of the biggest overhauls in years. Hardware-wise, the iPhone 17 will likely feature a camera redesign, while its Pro models may also swap titanium for aluminium on the frame. At the same time, Apple’s next iOS version is expected to bring significant enhancements, redesigns, and tighter AI integration to make the iPhone 17 a better package. Here are five big changes you can look forward to:

visionOS-inspired design

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 19 will borrow the aesthetics of visionOS — the operating system for Apple’s Vision Pro headset. The enhancements may include a visual redesign of app icons for a more cohesive and modern look across all Apple devices, translucent backgrounds in windows, floating navigation bars, and dynamic animations. The upgrades in iPhone’s next software could mark the most significant interface update since iOS 7.

AI-powered optimisations

Apple may expand Apple Intelligence to more native settings of the iPhone, including an adaptive battery management system that analyses your usage patterns to optimise power better. Reports suggest the feature would extend iPhone’s battery life dramatically — a move that could allay long-running concerns of iPhone users.

Smarter Siri

While Apple has delayed an AI-infused Siri indefinitely, reports suggest significant upgrades with improved natural language processing and contextual awareness are expected to come to the company’s personal digital assistant. The Siri enhancements could allow more intuitive interactions, allowing you to ask questions based on personal information and the iPhone’s environment.

Enhanced Health app

With iOS 19, the Apple Health app may be set for a major overhaul, bringing AI-powered features for better measurements of vitals. The app could offer personalised wellness coaching, diet tracking, and professional health guidance — all through a subscription.

Dual-camera video recording