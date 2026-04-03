iPhone 17 Under ₹45,000? Here’s How This ₹82,900 Phone Gets Massive Discounts

Buying a new iPhone in India usually follows a predictable script. You wait for a festive sale, get a small cashback, maybe exchange your old phone, and call it a day. But every once in a while, a deal shows up that actually changes the math.

That’s what Croma’s “Everything Apple Sale” is trying to do this time. The retailer has brought back its Apple-focused sale in a phased format across April, May, and June, with the first phase running from April 3 to April 19.

On paper, it looks like another routine sale. In reality, one particular offer stands out.

The iPhone 17 deal that changes the equation

The iPhone 17 (256GB), launched at ₹82,900, is now being offered at an effective price of ₹44,768 during the sale. That is not a flat discount. And no, you are not walking into a store and getting it at that price. This is one of those “stack everything and hope it works” deals.

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Here’s how the price drops

To bring the price down to ₹44,768, multiple offers need to be combined:

Exchange value of up to ₹23,500 on your old smartphone Additional exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000 Coupon discount of around ₹1,658 Tata Neu Coins benefit of up to ₹4,974 Bank cashback of up to ₹2,000

Stack all of that together, and the effective price drops below ₹45,000. If you miss a couple of these, the price goes up quickly.

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What you actually need to qualify

This is where things get less glamorous.

You need a relatively high-value smartphone for exchange The condition of your device will directly impact the final price Not all users will have access to the maximum Neu Coins benefits Bank offers depend on the eligible cards

Even without the full stack, the price can still fall below ₹50,000, which is still aggressive for a relatively new iPhone.

Should you care?

If you already have a high-value phone to exchange and access to the right offers, this is one of the better iPhone deals currently available. If not, the headline price is more of a best-case scenario than a guaranteed outcome.