Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series has arrived, and as expected, prices have gone up along with some big changes. With the new phones arriving, Apple has discontinued a few iPhones, including the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. However, the iPhone 16, 16 Plus and iPhone 16e are still available on sale at lower prices, leaving buyers in India confused- Should I spend more on the new one or save money on last year’s iPhone?

Prices in India

The iPhone 17 starts at around Rs 82,900 for the 256GB model, while the all-new iPhone 17 Air- Apple's thinnest ever- begins at Rs 1,19,900. The Pro and Pro Max versions are even more expensive, going all the way up to Rs 2,29,900 if you want the 2TB storage option.

In comparison, the iPhone 16 series has now dropped in price. You can get the standard iPhone 16 for about Rs 69,900, which makes it much more affordable if you don’t want to spend over a lakh. The 16 Plus is selling at Rs 79,900 while he 16e starts at Rs 59,900.

Design and Build

This year Apple has focused on design. The iPhone 17 has slimmer bezels and brighter displays, while the iPhone 17 Air is just 5.6mm thick- Apple's thinnest iPhone ever.

It also uses titanium for strength while keeping the weight light. The iPhone 16, on the other hand, still looks modern but is slightly bulkier and uses aluminium instead of titanium.

However, the iPhone 7 is also made with 30 percent recycled content, including 85 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery.

Display and Performance

The iPhone 17 models come with 120Hz ProMotion displays, which means scrolling feels smoother and gaming more fluid. The iPhone 16 was limited to 60Hz on the regular versions, so you really notice the difference.

Inside, the iPhone 17 series is powered by the A19 chip, which is faster and more efficient than the A18 chip used in the iPhone 16. Apple has also added a new networking chip this year, which brings support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The N1 chip inside also improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop.

Cameras

Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 offer 48MP main cameras, but the 17 series has made upgrades across the board. The front camera is now 18MP, and the Pro Max version can zoom up to 8x optically, which is a big deal for people who use their phone as their main camera. The iPhone 16 cameras were good, but not as versatile when it came to zoom and pro-level video shooting.

Battery and Storage

Battery life has improved slightly on the iPhone 17 series. Apple claims up to 30 hours of video playback, compared to about 22 hours on the iPhone 16. Another change is storage. Apple has removed the 128GB option this year, so the base iPhone 17 starts at 256GB. That means more space for photos and apps, but also a higher starting price.

Which One Should You Buy?

If you want the latest features, smoother screen, better cameras, and future-ready performance, the iPhone 17 series is clearly ahead. But it also comes at a much higher price.