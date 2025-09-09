iPhone 17 With Bigger 120Hz ProMotion Display Launched

The iPhone 17 is finally here. The latest model marks a significant leap for the company, currently struggling to keep up with rivals in the AI race. The new iPhone 17, which comes in five new colours, has a bigger display with ProMotion technology, which has remained exclusive to the Pro models since the launch. A high refresh-rate display allows for smoother scrolling and fluid animations, while a new shield on the screen makes it three times tougher. Apple's new A19 chip powers the iPhone 17, making it at least 20 per cent faster than the last generation.

iPhone 17 price in India

For the first time, the standard model has 256GB in the base model, priced at ₹82,900 — a significant hike from the previous model's launch price. The 512GB variant costs ₹1,02,900. It comes in Lavender, Sage, White, Mist Blue, and Black colours. Its pre-order starts Friday, September 12, and the delivery begins next Friday, September 19.

iPhone 17 specifications

The new iPhone 17 retains the old design but features a bigger and better 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion (up to 120Hz). Its brightness goes up to 3000 nits (peak outdoor). Much like the other models in the family, the iPhone 17 is also protected by Ceramic Shield 2.

Powered by the 3nm six-core A19 chip, featuring a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, the iPhone 17 is faster than the last model and can handle AI services better. It will come running on iOS 26. It is also IP68-rated for water/dust resistance. The camera system includes a 48MP wide main camera with OIS and a 48MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus, while the front camera is 18MP with autofocus and Centre Stage functionality. It supports dual SIM (Nano SIM+ eSIM), and includes features like an Action Button, FaceID, and stereo speakers.