iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, iPad Air M4 Now Available Alongside Three New Apple Products

Apple has made several new devices available for purchase, expanding its lineup across smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The latest launches include the iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, and iPad Air with the M4 chip, along with three new MacBooks powered by Apple’s next-generation silicon: MacBook Pro M5 Max, MacBook M5 Pro, and MacBook Air M5.

The launches cover a wide price range, from Apple’s most affordable iPhone to some of its most powerful professional laptops.

iPhone 17e: Apple’s new entry-level iPhone

The iPhone 17e is Apple’s most affordable new iPhone and is aimed at users looking for flagship-level performance at a lower price.

The phone runs on the A19 chip, the same architecture used in Apple’s iPhone 17, paired with a 6.1-inch OLED display. It includes a 48MP main camera, Face ID support, and Apple’s latest version of iOS with Apple Intelligence features.

Price in India:

Starting at ₹64,900

Offers:

Up to ₹5,000 bank discount with select credit cards

Exchange discounts through Apple and retail partners

iPad Air M4: Performance boost for Apple’s tablet

Apple has also refreshed the iPad Air with the M4 chip, bringing desktop-class performance to its mid-range tablet lineup.

The device features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, support for Apple Pencil Pro, and improved multitasking through iPadOS.

Price in India:

Starting at ₹64,900 for the Wi-Fi model

Offers:

Education discounts for students

Up to ₹4,000 bank cashback offers

MacBook Neo: Apple’s lightweight laptop option

The MacBook Neo is designed as Apple’s lightweight laptop for students and everyday users. The device features a thin design, long battery life, and Apple’s latest macOS features.

It includes a 13-inch display, Apple’s A18 Pro chip, and improved battery performance aimed at all-day usage.

Price in India:

Starting at ₹69,900

Offers:

Student discounts through Apple’s education store

Exchange offers and bank cashback at major retailers

MacBook Pro M5 Max: Apple’s most powerful laptop

At the high end, Apple has introduced the MacBook Pro powered by the M5 Max chip, designed for developers, video editors, and creative professionals.

The laptop features up to a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, enhanced GPU performance, and improved AI processing capabilities.

Price in India:

Starting at ₹3,99,900

MacBook M5 Pro: Performance for professionals

Apple has also launched the MacBook with the M5 Pro chip, targeting users who need strong performance but do not require the top-end M5 Max configuration.

The device is aimed at professionals working with demanding workloads such as software development and media production.

Price in India:

Starting at ₹2,49,900

MacBook Air M5: Updated everyday laptop

The MacBook Air with the M5 chip continues to be Apple’s mainstream laptop offering. The updated model brings improved performance and efficiency while maintaining the thin and lightweight design the Air series is known for.

Price in India:

Starting at ₹1,19,900

Apple’s broader strategy

With the iPhone 17e targeting budget buyers, the iPad Air M4 aimed at tablet users seeking laptop-level performance, and multiple MacBooks powered by the M5 chip, Apple appears to be expanding its ecosystem across different price segments.

The company’s latest releases emphasise a combination of custom silicon performance, ecosystem integration, and long-term software support, reinforcing its strategy of keeping users within the Apple ecosystem across devices.