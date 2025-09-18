iPhone 18 Pro: Early Leaks Hint at Apple’s New Transparent Design and Chip Shift

Even before Apple’s latest iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max go on sale, the rumours have shifted to the next models. These are likely to be the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected to be released next year. In a significant shift, the rumour mill now has key details on the successors, claiming that Apple could be planning a transparent design. The iPhone 18 Pro models would also pack an upgraded chip.

A Chinese tipster who goes by Digital Chat Station and has a good track record of leaking Apple-related information shared on Weibo that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will retain the iPhone 17 Pro’s design. However, the lower part of their back could switch to a slightly transparent panel instead of a regular one, resulting in a design that could have been inspired by Nothing phones. The iPhone 17 Pro has a bordered slab with a shade lighter than the one on the huge camera island.

The tipster added that the next year’s Pro models will come with a built-in stainless steel vapour chamber, marking a significant upgrade to the first-generation implementation on the iPhone 17 Pro devices. The display and all other elements, including the camera sensors and flashlight module, will remain the same as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. That means no bigger displays, but Apple could offer more features on these models.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are also expected to rock a faster and more power-efficient A20 chip. While the exact improvements in its performance over the latest A19 Pro chip are unclear, the A20 Pro processor will likely make the next Pro models the company’s fastest.