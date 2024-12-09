iPhone 18 Pro May Be Significantly More Expensive Than iPhone 17 Pro

With the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro launch behind it, Apple is now working on next year's iPhone 17. While the next Pro model may bring more improvements, the iPhone 17 Pro may not see a big jump in performance. However, the iPhone 18 Pro, which may arrive in 2026, could offer a big leap in processor technology, leading to a major price hike.

An X (formerly Twitter) user has claimed that Apple could shift from TSMC's 3nm to 2nm technology on the iPhone processor in 2026. However, that upgrade could cost Apple an extra $35 per unit, bringing up the processor cost from $50 to $85. Unless Apple decides to pay that premium out of its pocket, the iPhone 18 Pro could end up retailing for a significantly higher price than previous generations.

The 2nm A-series chip will likely offer better performance and power efficiency while being smaller than the 3nm chip. The availability of more space on the chip could allow Apple to integrate other technologies, including the company's rumoured in-house 5G modem. The tipster also said the iPhone 18 Pro could boast an under-screen Face ID sensor, resulting in a slimmer Dynamic Island. Its cameras could see an upgrade, comprising a shooter with a variable aperture ultrawide lens.

However enticing it may sound, the future technologies on the iPhone 18 Pro could come at a cost and whether customers would be willing to pay is something only time will tell. For what it is worth, Apple may decide to stick to the 3nm chips to maintain the cost. Apple changing the plan for the iPhone 18 Pro chips altogether is another possibility.