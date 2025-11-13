iPhone 18 Pro May Not Be As Pocket-Friendly As You’d Expect

Apple’s next major flagship, iPhone 18 Pro, could stress your pockets more than any of its previous counterparts. While earlier reports have suggested a price hike, the latest leak hints at a more literal deduction, saying the iPhone 18 Pro will be heavier than the iPhone 17 Pro.

According to Weibo tipster Instant Digital, Apple’s highest-end iPhone 18 Pro Max could weigh more than 240 grams, representing a significant increase in the heft compared to the existing iPhone 17 Pro Max, which has a 233-gram weight. The tipster mentioned that the next-generation Pro Max model will be at least 10 grams heavier than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. If this leak holds any water, potential buyers of the iPhone 18 Pro Max will need to watch out for convenience issues.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are by far the heaviest devices Apple has released, weighing 240 grams each, but if the new information is anything to go by, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will surpass any previous devices.

The leak also hints that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will also be thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which measures 8.8mm. While actual dimensions are unclear, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could appear slightly larger than the current model due to higher thickness.

These changes could be a result of several under-the-hood upgrades on the iPhone 18 Pro Max, with the leak suggesting an under-display Face ID system and a rearranged camera system. It could also house a steel casing for the battery, which could significantly add to the device’s overall weight. Moreover, next year’s Pro models are also expected to feature sturdier aluminium with a reinforced glass back and a slightly reworked dual-tone finish.

Apple typically keeps every detail about its upcoming products under wraps until the launch, which, in the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s case, will likely take place in September next year. Considering this is one of the initial reports about the device, it may or may not be accurate.