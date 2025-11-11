iPhone 20’s Front Camera May Be Embedded Under the Display

The iPhone 20 may come with an under-display camera. | Image: Reuters

Apple is reportedly targeting a true all‑screen iPhone in 2027, with both Face ID and the front camera hidden beneath the display on the 20th‑anniversary lineup, widely expected to be branded as iPhone 20. The claim, attributed to Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station and echoed by multiple outlets, suggests Apple’s under‑display camera tech is tracking for 2027, following an interim step in 2026 where iPhone 18 Pro models are tipped to move Face ID sensors under the screen while retaining a small punch‑hole for the camera.​

What the leak says

Timeline: Under‑display Face ID is expected for iPhone 18 Pro in 2026, with the front camera itself moving under the panel the following year, enabling a display free of visible cutouts on at least one 2027 model.​

Source: The latest nudge comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, aligning with prior analyst and supply chain notes that Apple is sequencing the transition in two phases to preserve image quality.​

Anniversary target: 2027 marks 20 years of iPhone, making it a logical milestone for Apple to debut a bezel‑free, uninterrupted display design.​

Why this is hard

Image quality trade‑offs: Existing under‑display cameras on Android handsets often struggle with light transmission, sharpness, and colour accuracy due to the display layer over the lens. Apple is said to be working with freeform optics and custom lens arrays to mitigate distortion and boost brightness.​

Supplier efforts: Reports tie ongoing development to LG Innotek and others, with mentions of a higher‑resolution under‑panel sensor (up to 24MP in related foldable work) as a sign of improved transmittance and processing pipelines.​

What to expect before 2027

iPhone 18 Pro shift: Multiple reports point to under‑display Face ID in 2026 with a smaller, punch‑hole front camera replacing the Dynamic Island, setting the stage for the fully hidden setup a year later.​