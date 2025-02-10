iPhone SE 4 Launch Likely Tomorrow: Everything We Know

Apple is expected to release its next entry-level iPhone, dubbed the iPhone SE 4 and even the iPhone 16E, later this week. Bloomberg last week reported that Apple may launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE on Tuesday — although through a press release instead of a physical event. The next iPhone SE is set to be a significant upgrade over its previous versions. It may have a modern full-screen display without the Home button for the first time, with rumours even pointing that the iPhone SE 4 may be Apple's cheapest smartphone to support Apple Intelligence features.

What to expect from the iPhone SE 4?

Aimed at first-time iPhone buyers, mid-range customers, and those planning to ditch Android, the iPhone SE 4 will arrive at a significant time when Apple, which is struggling to play catch-up with rivals to offer the most advanced AI features on smartphones. The data shows that Google and Samsung lead the implementation of generative artificial intelligence natively on their smartphones and other devices, while Apple's AI services are still limited, lacking full capabilities and features. Apple's roadmap suggests Apple Intelligence features will expand to more regions in April, but it is currently supported on the iPhone 15 Pro series, the iPhone 16 lineup, and the iPhone 16 Pro series. The iPhone SE 4 could spur Apple Intelligence's adoption and help Apple onboard more customers, right in time for the next stage in Apple's plan to better its AI offerings.

Bloomberg's report said that the iPhone SE 4 could drive increased sales of Apple’s entry-level smartphone, first launched in 2016. The current iPhone SE 3, released in 2022, features the older iPhone design with a Home button rather than Face ID and has thick bezels. With this significant redesign, the new iPhone SE is anticipated to have Face ID. There are widespread reports that the iPhone SE 4 will include Apple's latest A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, offering performance comparable to the iPhone 16. Additionally, it may replace the traditional Lightning port with a USB-C port. Notably, it might feature Apple’s first in-house 5G modem, which the company has been developing to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm, the current supplier of its 5G modems.

In terms of design, the iPhone SE 4 could resemble the iPhone 14, featuring a notched display with narrower bezels, though it may only adopt a single 48MP rear camera.

iPhone SE 4's expected price