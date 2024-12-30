iPhone SE 4 Leaked Price Suggests It May Be Cheapest AI iPhone

The iPhone SE 4 may arrive as Apple’s cheapest device to offer Apple Intelligence services, snatching the title away from the iPhone 16. According to a new leak, the fourth-generation iPhone SE may cost significantly less than the iPhone 16 despite having about the same specifications as the latter and even more.

Korean publication Naver has said the iPhone SE 4 will start at $499 (roughly ₹43,000), which is marginally higher than the last-generation iPhone SE ($429) but a whopping $300 (roughly ₹25,700) less than the iPhone 16. No price bump for the upcoming model may make it a more appealing option for customers looking to own an iPhone without having to spend around ₹80,000. More so because the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to bring radical changes to the model, offering Apple Intelligence features, the latest A18 chipset, and an OLED display.

To highlight the changes Apple could make to the iPhone SE’s next model, rumours have claimed 8GB of RAM, which when working in tandem with the A18 chip will support Apple Intelligence features. The iPhone SE 4 could also go for a redesign, borrowing the looks of the iPhone 14. That means the OLED display on the iPhone SE 4 would have a notch, inside which Face ID sensors will be available. It also means the departure of the Home button for good. According to previous reports, the fourth-generation iPhone SE will also come with a 48MP camera on the back and a 12MP inside the notch. It is also expected to use Apple’s first in-house 5G modem and a USB-C port.