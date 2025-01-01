iPhone SE 4 May Be Called iPhone 16E Instead

Apple’s next iPhone SE model has been leaked enough to reveal its looks and possible specifications. There have been several leaks about the fourth-generation iPhone SE, but almost every one of them has hinted at the iPhone SE as the moniker. A new report, however, refutes that, claiming that the next affordable iPhone model may instead be called the iPhone 16E.

An X user has suggested that the next iPhone SE model may ditch the SE branding and adopt the iPhone 16E as an attempt to make the model look like a part of the iPhone 16 series. While there is little to no authenticity to the rumour—based on an alleged protective case for the upcoming model, it is something Apple could do. Rightly so because the iPhone SE versions so far have remained distant from the main iPhone lineups. They have also received less attention, but a lot of that is because of a set of trimmed-down specifications.

The tipster further said the iPhone 16E would come in white and black colourways while corroborating previous rumours about the upcoming affordable iPhone. He said the fourth-generation iPhone SE will likely boast an OLED display and pack Face ID features, which are in line with earlier reports claiming that Apple may use the iPhone 14’s design on its next iPhone SE model.

Reports are also rife that the iPhone SE 4 or the iPhone 16E will come with the A18 processor, which will work in tandem with 8GB of RAM, to support Apple Intelligence features. That means the fourth-generation iPhone SE might be the most economical device to offer Apple’s AI services. The iPhone could ditch the Lightning connector in favour of a USB-C port, much like the recent iPhone models. But what may set it apart from all the previous iPhone models is the 5G modem. Apple is rumoured to use its first in-house 5G connectivity modem in the iPhone SE.