iQOO 15 Launched With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OriginOS 6 to Take on Realme GT 8 Pro

iQOO 15 has arrived as the company’s latest flagship phone, featuring the top-notch Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, Samsung’s new AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a refresh interface called OriginOS 6. The brand is positioning the iQOO 15 as an “ultimate flagship,” taking on recently launched phones such as the OnePlus 15 and the Realme GT 8 Pro.

iQOO 15 specifications

Display: The new iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate, a peak local brightness of 6,000 nits, and a 2K resolution. iQOO claims the new anti-reflective film over the screen prevents mistouches and allows you to operate the phone even with wet fingers.

Processor: Powering the iQOO 15 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, offering the best-in-class performance, especially during resource-intensive tasks like gaming. Up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage allow fluid multitasking. iQOO claims the Adreno GPU can offer 23 per cent better performance than the previous generation, focusing mainly on improved ray-tracing in AAA titles. The iQOO 15 also has a Supercomputing Chip Q3, dedicated to handling AI tasks.

The iQOO 15 comes in two colours. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Cameras: The iQOO 15 has a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, 3.7x “lossless” zoom, 10z hybrid zoom, and 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Its selfie camera uses a 32MP sensor, located inside the punch-hole on the display. The rear cameras can record 4K 60fps videos.

Battery: Keeping the lights on is a 7000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Extras: The iQOO 15 has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, while the camera module glows to produce what the company describes as ‘Monster Halo’ effect.

iQOO 15 price in India