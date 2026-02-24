Updated 24 February 2026 at 15:42 IST
iQOO 15R Arrives in India: How Different Is It From OnePlus 15R?
The latest iQOO 15R competes with several mid-range phones, but the rivalry that stands out is with last year's OnePlus 15R.
The iQOO 15R is now official in India, and on paper, it sits in the same “performance-first under ₹50,000” space as the OnePlus 15R. But the two phones take noticeably different routes to the same buyer: iQOO goes harder on battery + gaming stability, while OnePlus leans into a bigger display and camera extras. Here is a deep breakdown of which one is best-suited to your needs.
Price and availability: closer than you think
iQOO 15R starts at ₹44,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, with a 12GB+256GB model priced at ₹43,999 and 12GB+512GB variant at ₹48,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R starts at ₹47,999 for 12GB+256GB and goes up to ₹52,999 for 16GB+512GB.
Performance: same chipset family, different “extras”
Both phones are built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. iQOO adds a SuperComputing Chip Q2 and talks up “stable 144 FPS” gaming, plus a network enhancement chip for lower latency, along with a 6.5K VC cooling system. OnePlus counters with its own cooling stack and a dedicated touch-response chip, but the framing is less “gaming lab” and more “flagship R-series all-rounder.”
Display: OnePlus 15R is bigger, iQOO 15R is tighter
OnePlus 15R has a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED with up to 165Hz adaptive refresh rate. On the other hand, the iQOO 15R uses a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED with 144Hz and up to 5000 nits of local peak brightness. If you want maximum screen real estate, OnePlus wins, but if you care about one-hand grip, iQOO is explicitly designed around that pitch.
Battery and charging: iQOO goes bigger
This is iQOO’s clearest differentiator. The iQOO 15R packs a 7,600mAh battery with 100W charging and bypass charging. The OnePlus 15R ships with a 7,400mAh battery and 80W charging. Both are huge, but iQOO’s faster charging and slightly larger cell give it an edge for heavy users.
Cameras: Similar layout, different sensors and video bragging rights
Both offer a 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP front camera. OnePlus specifies a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor and highlights 4K 120fps rear video. iQOO uses a 50MP Sony LYT‑700V with OIS and supports 4K 60fps recording.
Software updates: Broadly aligned
iQOO 15R runs OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16 with four years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates promised. OnePlus 15R also runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 with four major OS updates and six years of security patches.
Durability: Both are “fully sealed” style phones
iQOO's phone has IP68 & IP69 ratings, while the OnePlus lists IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings for the 15R.
Which one to choose
If you want the bigger display and more aggressive video spec with support for 4K 120fps, the OnePlus 15R looks like the more media-forward pick. If you want the most battery headroom, faster charging, and a smaller “grip-first” footprint with dedicated gaming silicon, the iQOO 15R is the sharper performance-value proposition, especially at its lower net effective starting price.
