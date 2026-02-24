iQOO 15R Arrives in India: How Different Is It From OnePlus 15R?

The iQOO 15R is now official in India, and on paper, it sits in the same “performance-first under ₹50,000” space as the OnePlus 15R. But the two phones take noticeably different routes to the same buyer: iQOO goes harder on battery + gaming stability, while OnePlus leans into a bigger display and camera extras. Here is a deep breakdown of which one is best-suited to your needs.

Price and availability: closer than you think

iQOO 15R starts at ₹44,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, with a 12GB+256GB model priced at ₹43,999 and 12GB+512GB variant at ₹48,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R starts at ₹47,999 for 12GB+256GB and goes up to ₹52,999 for 16GB+512GB.

Performance: same chipset family, different “extras”

Both phones are built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. iQOO adds a SuperComputing Chip Q2 and talks up “stable 144 FPS” gaming, plus a network enhancement chip for lower latency, along with a 6.5K VC cooling system. OnePlus counters with its own cooling stack and a dedicated touch-response chip, but the framing is less “gaming lab” and more “flagship R-series all-rounder.”

Display: OnePlus 15R is bigger, iQOO 15R is tighter

OnePlus 15R has a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED with up to 165Hz adaptive refresh rate. On the other hand, the iQOO 15R uses a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED with 144Hz and up to 5000 nits of local peak brightness. If you want maximum screen real estate, OnePlus wins, but if you care about one-hand grip, iQOO is explicitly designed around that pitch.

Battery and charging: iQOO goes bigger

This is iQOO’s clearest differentiator. The iQOO 15R packs a 7,600mAh battery with 100W charging and bypass charging. The OnePlus 15R ships with a 7,400mAh battery and 80W charging. Both are huge, but iQOO’s faster charging and slightly larger cell give it an edge for heavy users.

Cameras: Similar layout, different sensors and video bragging rights

Both offer a 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP front camera. OnePlus specifies a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor and highlights 4K 120fps rear video. iQOO uses a 50MP Sony LYT‑700V with OIS and supports 4K 60fps recording.

Software updates: Broadly aligned

iQOO 15R runs OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16 with four years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates promised. OnePlus 15R also runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 with four major OS updates and six years of security patches.

Durability: Both are “fully sealed” style phones

iQOO's phone has IP68 & IP69 ratings, while the OnePlus lists IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings for the 15R.

Which one to choose