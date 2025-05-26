iQOO Neo 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: Which Is Better for Under ₹32,000?

Here is how the iQOO Neo 10 compares with the Samsung Galaxy A36. | Image: iQOO, Samsung

iQOO has launched its latest mid-range phone, the iQOO Neo 10, putting features such as a smooth AMOLED display, 50MP cameras, and a long-lasting battery on a phone that costs ₹31,999. While the iQOO Neo 10 is worth considering if you are looking for a phone for around ₹32,000, there are several good alternatives. The Samsung Galaxy A36 is one of them. At a price of ₹30,999, here is how the Samsung Galaxy A36 compares with the iQOO Neo 10.

iQOO Neo 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A36: Specifications

Display: The iQOO Neo 10 houses a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2000 nits, and support for 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A36 packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1200 nits of maximum brightness.

Processor: Powering the iQOO Neo 10 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor powers the Samsung Galaxy A36, which offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Cameras: The iQOO Neo 10 houses a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It has a 32MP selfie camera housed inside a punch-hole design. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A36 packs three cameras on the back: a 50MP wide sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. Its selfie camera has a 12MP sensor. Both phones are capable of recording videos at up to 4K@60fps resolution.

Battery: While the iQOO Neo 10 sports a 7000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging technology, the Samsung Galaxy A36 has a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

iQOO Neo 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A36: Price in India