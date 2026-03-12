iQOO Z11x With 7,200mAh Battery and Dimensity 7400 Turbo Launched in India Starting at ₹17,499

iQOO has launched the Z11x in India, expanding its Z-series lineup with a smartphone aimed at younger users looking for long battery life and strong performance in the mid-range segment. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, which the company says delivers an AnTuTu score of over one million, positioning it among the faster phones in its category.

Focus on battery and performance

One of the highlights of the iQOO Z11x is its 7,200mAh battery, one of the largest in the segment. The phone supports 44W FlashCharge, which is designed to quickly top up the battery when needed.

The smartphone runs OriginOS 6, bringing AI-driven features and system optimisations. iQOO says the device will receive two years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

Display

The iQOO Z11x boasts a 6.76-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The company claims the TUV Rheinland eye protection certification on the display will help reduce eye strain during prolonged usage.

Cameras and durability

The iQOO Z11x features a 50MP Sony main camera with support for 4K video recording, while the front camera also supports 4K video. The phone is built with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and comes with military-grade durability certification.

Price and availability

The iQOO Z11x will be available starting March 16 via Amazon, iQOO’s website, select vivo stores, and other retail outlets.

Pricing is as follows:

6GB + 128GB: ₹18,999 (effective price ₹17,499 with offers) 8GB + 128GB: ₹20,999 (effective price ₹18,999) 8GB + 256GB: ₹22,999 (effective price ₹20,999)