RailOne vs IRCTC: Which Railway App Should You Use for Ticket Booking? Key Differences Every Passenger Must Know

For years, train passengers have relied on the IRCTC app to book tickets, especially for reserved and Tatkal journeys. But a new contender is rapidly making its presence felt. RailOne, launched as an all-in-one railway platform, is attracting users with its promise of bringing multiple railway services under a single app.

The growing buzz around RailOne has sparked a common question among travellers- Is RailOne better than IRCTC, or should passengers stick to the platform they already trust?

Here’s a closer look at how the two apps compare.

What is RailOne?

RailOne is a new railway services app developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). Unlike traditional railway apps that focus on one specific service, RailOne combines several passenger services into a single platform.

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Users can book train tickets, check PNR status, track trains in real time, order food during travel, purchase platform tickets and even raise complaints through the app.

The goal is simple: reduce the need to switch between multiple railway applications.

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IRCTC’s Biggest Strength Remains Ticket Booking

Despite the arrival of newer alternatives, the IRCTC app continues to be the preferred choice for millions of passengers.

The platform has years of experience handling reserved ticket bookings and remains the primary destination for Tatkal reservations. For passengers whose main concern is securing a confirmed seat on long-distance trains, IRCTC continues to be a trusted option.

Its large user base and established booking system make it familiar and dependable for regular railway travellers.

Why RailOne Is Attracting Attention

RailOne’s biggest advantage is convenience.

Instead of using separate apps for reserved tickets, unreserved tickets, platform tickets and passenger support services, travellers can access everything from one place.

Some of the features helping RailOne gain popularity include:

Single Login for Multiple Services

Passengers do not need to sign in separately for different railway-related services, making the experience simpler.

Faster Access to Passenger Information

Users can save traveller details in advance, reducing the time required to enter passenger information during booking.

General and Platform Ticket Booking

Unlike IRCTC, RailOne also supports unreserved and platform ticket purchases, making it useful for daily commuters and short-distance travellers.

Live Train Updates and Additional Services

From checking train locations to ordering meals during a journey, RailOne aims to serve as a complete travel companion.

RailOne vs IRCTC: Which App Is Better?

There is no single winner because both apps serve different types of passengers.

Choose IRCTC if:

You regularly book reserved train tickets.

Tatkal booking is important for you.

You prefer using a platform with a long track record.

Your primary need is confirmed train reservations.

Choose RailOne if:

You want one app for multiple railway services.

You frequently purchase general or platform tickets.

You prefer live train tracking and integrated passenger services.

You want to avoid juggling several railway apps.

Are There Any Drawbacks to RailOne?

Since RailOne is still relatively new, some users have reported occasional payment-related issues and technical glitches. However, such challenges are common for new platforms and are likely to be addressed through future updates.

As adoption grows, the app is expected to become more stable and feature-rich.