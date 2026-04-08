Is Claude AI Down? Global Outage Hits Chat, Code & App Services - Hundreds of users Report Issues

Claude AI, the AI chatbot developed by Anthropic, is facing an outage, leaving users unable to access key features across chat and coding tools. The disruption appears to be widespread, with users in India and other regions reporting issues at the same time. According to outage tracking platform DownDetector, the number of complaints peaked at around 12:18PM IST. The spike suggests a sudden and large-scale disruption rather than a gradual slowdown.

Most users are reporting problems with Claude Chat, which makes up nearly half of the complaints. Around 30 percent of users say Claude Code features are not working properly, while others are facing general errors when trying to access the platform. Many users say they are seeing error messages or are unable to get responses from the chatbot. This comes after an

What makes this outage more noticeable is that it comes just days after a similar disruption earlier this week. At that time, the company had said the issue was fixed and services were back to normal. The repeat outage has raised concerns among users who rely on Claude for daily tasks, including writing, coding, and business workflows.

Social media platforms are already seeing a wave of reactions. Many users are posting messages like “Claude is giving issues again… are you guys also facing it?” highlighting the growing frustration and dependency on AI tools for routine work.

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Claude is known for offering multiple models, including Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku, which are widely used by developers and enterprises through its API. When outages happen, they impact not just casual users but also businesses that depend on these systems.

As of now, Anthropic has not shared a clear timeline for full recovery. Users are advised to wait and retry after some time while the company works on resolving the issue. More updates to come soon .