Updated 19 December 2025 at 19:20 IST
It's Not Just You! YouTube Is Down for Thousands of Users Worldwide
YouTube is currently facing downtime across the world, impacting services such as video streaming and servers.
YouTube is currently down in India and other worlds. | Image: Reuters
Google's YouTube was down for thousands of users in the United States on Friday, according to Downdetector.com. There were more than 10,800 reports of issues with the streaming platform as of 6:30 pm IST, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
Developing…
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 19 December 2025 at 19:20 IST