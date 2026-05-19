itel A100 Pro Launched in India at ₹8,999 With MIL-STD-810H Certification and Android 15 Go

itel has launched the A100 Pro in India at ₹8,999, positioning the device as a durability-first smartphone for buyers in the sub-₹10,000 segment. Available in Comet Orange, Cloud White, and Black, the phone carries MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, a specification more commonly associated with rugged enterprise devices than mass-market entry-level handsets at this price point.

The A100 Pro is built around a 6.6-inch 90Hz HD+ IPS display with a water-drop notch, and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7100 processor running Android 15 Go, the lightweight version of Android optimised for devices with limited RAM. The base configuration offers 3GB RAM with up to 5GB of virtual memory expansion via memory fusion, paired with 64GB of internal storage. A 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charger handles power, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor alongside face unlock covers the biometrics.

Camera hardware is modest and expectedly so at this price: an 8MP rear shooter with image processing enhancements and a 5MP front camera. DTS-powered audio through a single speaker, an IR blaster for controlling home appliances, and a Dynamic Bar for real-time status notifications round out the feature set.

The more distinctive inclusion is Ultralink, itel's connectivity feature that enables network access in areas without conventional signal coverage, a specification that carries real-world relevance for users in India's rural and semi-urban markets, where network dead zones remain a persistent reality.

Advertisement

itel is also offering free screen replacement within the first 100 days of purchase, a post-sale assurance that adds tangible value in a segment where buyers are acutely sensitive to the total cost of ownership rather than just the purchase price.

At ₹8,999, the A100 Pro competes in a segment dominated by entry-level offerings from Tecno, Infinix, and Redmi, all of which are chasing similar buyer profiles with similar hardware budgets.