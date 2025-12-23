Itel Launches Vista Tab 30: 11-Inch Tablet with Dual Connectivity for Under ₹12,000

itel has launched the Vista Tab 30, an 11-inch FHD tablet designed for students, professionals and entertainment seekers who want reliable, affordable hardware for learning and daily use. Priced at ₹11,999, the Vista Tab 30 is positioned as the only tablet in India under ₹12,000 with both cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity, making it suitable for users who need internet access on the go or in areas with limited Wi-Fi coverage.

The Vista Tab 30 comes with a 128GB storage capacity, 4GB + 8GB RAM, and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor. The device features a slim 8mm metallic body, quad speakers, and a large 7000mAh battery for long usage without frequent charging. Itel is also bundling a free leatherback cover worth ₹1,999, a feature not commonly seen in the sub-₹15,000 tablet segment.

For educational and productivity purposes, the Vista Tab 30 comes pre-loaded with itel’s AI voice assistant and apps, including Learning Centre (K-12 curriculum content), iPulse Kids Space, and Screen Projection, making it suitable for students and families. The tablet is available in Space Grey and Sky Blue, and will be sold across itel’s retail stores in India.

itel says the Vista Tab 30 is built to bridge the digital divide and bring feature-rich tablets to users in tier 3, 4 and 5 cities. The device’s dual connectivity, large battery, and bundled accessories are intended to offer better value for money in the entry-level tablet market.