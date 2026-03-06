itel ZENO 100 Launched in India With Military-Grade Durability, Costs Under ₹8,000

itel has launched the ZENO 100 in India, and the pitch is pretty clear: make “durability” the hook in a price band that usually settles for the bare minimum. Starting at ₹6,866 and selling exclusively on Amazon, the new phone is trying to stand out with MIL-STD-810H durability, Ultralink support, and a surprisingly full checklist for a budget device.

itel ZENO 100 specifications

The headline feature here is the toughness claim. itel says the ZENO 100 comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, which is not something you regularly see in phones under ₹8,000, at least not as the main talking point. That alone gives the device a clearer identity than the average entry-level launch, which usually leans on storage math and little else.

Beyond that, the phone gets a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Unisoc T7100 octa-core chipset, and Android 15 Go Edition. It also packs an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 5,000mAh battery, and 10W charging, which is about what you would expect in this tier, solid enough, but not the reason the phone exists.

What makes the ZENO 100 more interesting is the extra feature stuffing. itel is offering Ultralink for connectivity in no-network regions, an IR blaster to control appliances, a Dynamic Bar for glanceable alerts, DTS-backed audio, face unlock, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. That is a long list for a phone that starts below ₹7,000, and it suggests the brand is trying to win on perceived value rather than raw performance.

itel ZENO 100 price in India

The phone comes in 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB variants, with advertised memory expansion figures of 3+5GB and 4+8GB, priced at ₹6,866 and ₹7,285, respectively. Buyers can choose from Silk Green, Pure Black, and Titanium Gold.

If there is a catch, it is the usual one for this segment: a spec sheet can look busy without translating into a genuinely fast phone. But for buyers who want a cheap smartphone that feels less fragile and a little more feature-rich than the norm, the ZENO 100 at least arrives with a sharper story than most.