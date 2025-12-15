It’s Not Just You, Spotify Is Down for Thousands of Users

Music streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Monday.

There were more than 30,000 reports of issues with the platform in the US as of 09:22 am ET (07:52 pm IST), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. The outage also impacted users in India, with the watchdog showing more than 1,000 outage reports around the same time.

Outages were reported in Canada, with more than 2,900 reports at 9:22 am ET; the UK had more than 8,800 app issues as of 9:22 am ET.

According to posts on Downdetector and social media, users said they were unable to access their music library and play music and podcasts.

“We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out,” said Spotify without mentioning what caused the outage or when the services are expected to be back up.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown because these reports are user-submitted.

